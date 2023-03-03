Where Can I Find It

Q: I enjoy kale salads and envy the finely chopped kale that restaurants have access to. I have looked for it in my usual grocery stores to no avail. Is there a place where an individual can purchase it, or am I destined to have to stick with the laborious task of finely chopping kale at home? Thank you so much for your help. Elaine Dooley, Atlanta
A: Elaine, from now on, having kale as part of your meals will be hassle-free. Trader Joe’s offers organic shredded kale that is triple-washed and comes ready to use. Best of all, it’s chopped in such a way that eliminates those pesky woody stems. A 10-ounce bag sells for $3.69. I found it at Trader Joe’s, 3183 Peachtree Road, Atlanta, 404-842-0907.
Q: I never miss your column on Sundays, and I hope you can work your investigative magic for me. I have several baskets that my grandmother used when she shopped weekly at the Central Market in Lancaster, PA. One of the baskets must have gotten wet, and the handle has become disconnected from the basket and has started to unwind. Is there someone who would be able to repair or replace the handle for me? It would mean a lot to use this basket again, as I have wonderful memories of shopping with my grandmother and bringing home delicious goodies from the market. Thank you for your help. Jenny Boyter, email
A: Jenny, thank you for reading. I suggest taking your basket to Atlanta Luggage and Repair, 227 Sandy Springs Place NE, Atlanta, 770-649-1942. The shop repairs various items, including shoes, handbags, musical instrument cases, laptop covers and golf bags. It also offers authorized warranty repairs on major luggage brands.
Q: Where can I purchase Vitabath Plus for Dry Skin Moisturizing Bath and Shower Gelee? It’s the one with the dark pink label, not the green. My local drugstores no longer carry Vitabath. Thank you. Barbara S., Marietta
A: You’ll find a selection of Vitabath items at Ulta Beauty, 1311 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta, 770-578-3352, including Vitabath Plus for Dry Skin Moisturizing Bath and Shower Gelee. It’s available in a 21-ounce size for $33.
