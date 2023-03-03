Where Can I Find It

A: Elaine, from now on, having kale as part of your meals will be hassle-free. Trader Joe’s offers organic shredded kale that is triple-washed and comes ready to use. Best of all, it’s chopped in such a way that eliminates those pesky woody stems. A 10-ounce bag sells for $3.69. I found it at Trader Joe’s, 3183 Peachtree Road, Atlanta, 404-842-0907.

Q: I never miss your column on Sundays, and I hope you can work your investigative magic for me. I have several baskets that my grandmother used when she shopped weekly at the Central Market in Lancaster, PA. One of the baskets must have gotten wet, and the handle has become disconnected from the basket and has started to unwind. Is there someone who would be able to repair or replace the handle for me? It would mean a lot to use this basket again, as I have wonderful memories of shopping with my grandmother and bringing home delicious goodies from the market. Thank you for your help. Jenny Boyter, email