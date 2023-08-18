Where can I find it: sheet music donation, piano repair, mop head replacement

Q: I look forward to your column every Sunday and hope you can help. I taught piano years ago and have two boxes full of perfectly good sheet music and books for beginner to early intermediate piano students. Can you find someplace for me to donate them? Thank you. — Ms. S., email

A: Thank you for reading. Some larger libraries with Friends of the Library groups accept donations, including gently used books and even sheet music. A couple of the local libraries I checked with are going through renovations, so they currently cannot take those types of donations. I spoke with a librarian at the Buckhead branch, 269 Buckhead Ave., Atlanta, 404-613-7350, and found out that there is a red donation bin in the parking lot as well as one in the lobby where you can drop off donations.

Q: I have a beautiful antique baby grand piano with bookend burl walnut panels that a friend leaned on too heavily while I was playing, and it cracked one side of the music rack. Both the veneer and the underlying panel were cracked. I need to know where to have it repaired. Thank you. — Walt Smith, email

A: Walt, please contact Delian Restorations at 404-904-0070. For more than a century, this family-owned company has offered fine refinishing and furniture restoration services for commercial and individual projects. Delian’s services include custom inlay, hand stripping, veneer and porcelain repair. The company’s artisans specialize in antique restoration and conservation of heritage and heirloom pieces, including reproductions, pianos and paneling. They also restore veneer and work on-site or in-house. To see examples, go to fanaticfurniture.com.

Q: I have an O-Cedar EasyWring Spin Mop that came with a bucket. I use it a lot, and it’s time to replace the mop head. I can’t find the replacement mop head and don’t need the whole mop. Thank you. —S. Mays, Atlanta

A: Safe to use on all hard floor surfaces, the O-Cedar EasyWring Spin Mop replacement head, $9.98, is available at Lowe’s, 1280 Caroline St., Atlanta, 404-658-8650.

