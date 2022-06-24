Where can I find it?

Q: I’m going to guess that I’m not the only one with a piece of leftover carpet that would make a great area rug if only I could find someone to cut it to the right size and shape and bind the edges for me. Any suggestions? Thanks. — Beryle Tylar, Stone Mountain

A: Beryle, I’ll give you a couple of options for your carpet. You can take the piece to M & S Distributors, 4150 Pleasantdale Road, Doraville, 770-446-6666. This huge flooring warehouse not only sells and installs carpet, hardwood and vinyl, but it also will bind carpet pieces not purchased at the store. When you drop off your carpet, drive to the back of the building and go to door number four. The second option is to email a photo of your carpet to Amiri Rug Gallery, 730 Miami Circle, Unit C, Atlanta, 404-231-0830. The artisans do work by hand, so give them as much information as possible about your project, and they can let you know how to proceed. Amiri also offers cleaning, repair and restoration services, and all of the work is performed on the premises.