Where can I find it?

Q: I’m going to guess that I’m not the only one with a piece of leftover carpet that would make a great area rug if only I could find someone to cut it to the right size and shape and bind the edges for me. Any suggestions? Thanks. — Beryle Tylar, Stone Mountain
A: Beryle, I’ll give you a couple of options for your carpet. You can take the piece to M & S Distributors, 4150 Pleasantdale Road, Doraville, 770-446-6666. This huge flooring warehouse not only sells and installs carpet, hardwood and vinyl, but it also will bind carpet pieces not purchased at the store. When you drop off your carpet, drive to the back of the building and go to door number four. The second option is to email a photo of your carpet to Amiri Rug Gallery, 730 Miami Circle, Unit C, Atlanta, 404-231-0830. The artisans do work by hand, so give them as much information as possible about your project, and they can let you know how to proceed. Amiri also offers cleaning, repair and restoration services, and all of the work is performed on the premises.
Q: My husband and I fell in love with merguez sausages on a trip to France. They are spicy and somewhat thinner than most other sausages. We would love to find these locally. — Mr. and Mrs. Cole, email
A: This North African sausage is often made with lamb, but you can also find lamb combined with beef or pork. Merguez’s deep, earthy flavors finish with a peppery bite. You can pick up freshly made North African beef-and-lamb merguez sausage for $17 per pound at The Spotted Trotter, 229 Moreland Ave., Atlanta, 404-254-4958. The online menu also lists pork-and-lamb, but that combination is no longer available, according to the rep I spoke with.
You can stop looking
At the turn of the last century, Philip L. Lance found himself buried in peanuts and decided to make the best of the situation. The Charlotte-based food broker began selling roasted peanuts. He then produced peanut butter, which led to the peanut butter-and-crackers snack sandwich and, eventually, the sweet, crunchy Lance Peanut Bar — a fan favorite. Unfortunately for reader Robin Stone, the Lance company has discontinued the Peanut Bar.
