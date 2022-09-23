Where can I find it: patio furniture slings, roasted peanuts, coin appraisal

Q: My husband passed away in December, and he had a big collection of coins. I don’t know anything about how to get it appraised and maybe sell it. Thanks so much, and keep up the great work. — Susan R., email

A: Thank you for reading, Susan. You can take your coin collection to Silver Dollar, 11680 Alpharetta Highway, Roswell, 678-264-8899. Joe Ellis, a third-generation pawnshop owner whose family has been serving the community since 1972, runs this high-end jewelry, pawn and coin shop. You’ll find a knowledgeable team to help you determine the condition and value of your husband’s collection.

