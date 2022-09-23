Where can I find it: patio furniture slings, roasted peanuts, coin appraisal

Q: I’m hoping you can provide some assistance in locating someone to replace the fabric slings on our outdoor patio furniture. Sadly, we lost the paperwork for them and don’t know where to turn at this point to bring new life to this set. Thank you for your assistance. — Ingrid Joyce, Newnan
A: I’ve got just the person for you. Contact Hoyt Millner at Patio Sling King, patioslingking.com, 678-637-9360. He can look at your furniture and determine whether he can repair the straps or if he needs to replace them.
Q: We recently attended a baseball game at Coolray Field and tried Houston’s roasted peanuts salted in the shell for the first time. These are the absolute best roasted peanuts we have ever had. When I tried to find these locally, I had no luck. I could find them online, but shipping is ridiculous. Are these peanuts available locally? Thank you for anything you can do. — Diane Green, Cumming
A: Diane, I hope you love those peanuts a lot. Since you don’t want to order online, you can go to the source because you won’t find Houston’s peanuts in your neighborhood supermarket. The rep for Peanut Processors Inc., the wholesaler for Houston’s, told me that they sell their peanuts in bulk to various distribution centers in Georgia, not directly to any stores. But if you’re a die-hard fan, consider visiting Houston’s Peanut Outlet, 7329 Albert St., N.C., 800-334-8383. The outlet also takes phone orders. Peanut Processors, once a third-generation family business, was bought out earlier this year by Meherrin Agricultural and Chemical Company.
Q: My husband passed away in December, and he had a big collection of coins. I don’t know anything about how to get it appraised and maybe sell it. Thanks so much, and keep up the great work. — Susan R., email
A: Thank you for reading, Susan. You can take your coin collection to Silver Dollar, 11680 Alpharetta Highway, Roswell, 678-264-8899. Joe Ellis, a third-generation pawnshop owner whose family has been serving the community since 1972, runs this high-end jewelry, pawn and coin shop. You’ll find a knowledgeable team to help you determine the condition and value of your husband’s collection.
