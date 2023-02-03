Where can I find it: wool rugs appraiser, Bible repair, Calasparra rice

Q: Can you direct me to an appraiser of fine Turkish and Oriental wool rugs in Atlanta? My mother had an extensive collection my sister gave her while living in Turkey and Japan that I have inherited. I am finding rug dealers in sales but not appraisals. Thanks so much. — Carolyn Polakowski, Marietta
A: I have just the place for you to take your rugs for appraisal. Visit Amiri Rug Gallery, 730 Miami Circle, Unit C, Atlanta, 404-231-0830, where owner Mohammad Ali Amiri has been appraising rugs and tapestries for more than 35 years. Amiri Rug Gallery not only sells rugs and tapestries but also offers restoration services, cleaning and repair — all performed on the premises by hand. The appraisal fee is $100 per rug and includes a certificate of authenticity.
Q: I have two old family Bibles that need repair, specifically the binding and inside cover. Do you know of anyone in the area who could do that? Thank you. — Lynn Martini, email
A: Bookbinding is nearly a dying art, but Bible historian Bob Hines at Old Bibles Repair and Restorations, 1978 Snapping Shoals Road, McDonough, 770-317-7518, is doing his part to keep it alive. He is a member of the Greater Atlantic Biblical Archeology Association, the Tyndale Society in Oxford, England, the American Association of Museums and the International Society of Bible Collectors. Hines repairs any hard or soft-back book. Call him, and he’ll have you email a photo of the project to give you a quote. You also can ship the books to him. To see examples of his work, check out his website at www.oldbibles.net.
Q: I have a paella recipe that calls for Calasparra rice. I am unfamiliar with this rice and don’t want to ruin the dish by substituting it. But I am having a very difficult finding this locally. Thank you. — Bob S., Atlanta
A: Calasparra comes from the Mercia region in Southeastern Spain, and it is often used in paella. The short-grain rice won’t turn into mush during cooking. You can find Flor de Calasparra rice in 17.64-ounce bags for $6.99 at Cost Plus World Market, 3495 Buckhead Loop, Atlanta, 470-447-5788.
