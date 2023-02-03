Where can I find it: wool rugs appraiser, Bible repair, Calasparra rice

A: I have just the place for you to take your rugs for appraisal. Visit Amiri Rug Gallery, 730 Miami Circle, Unit C, Atlanta, 404-231-0830, where owner Mohammad Ali Amiri has been appraising rugs and tapestries for more than 35 years. Amiri Rug Gallery not only sells rugs and tapestries but also offers restoration services, cleaning and repair — all performed on the premises by hand. The appraisal fee is $100 per rug and includes a certificate of authenticity.

Q: I have two old family Bibles that need repair, specifically the binding and inside cover. Do you know of anyone in the area who could do that? Thank you. — Lynn Martini, email