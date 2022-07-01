Where can I find it?

BreakingNews
By Sabine Morrow, For the AJC
17 minutes ago

Q: I have been desperately looking for a seasoning called Orange Ginger Garlic by Simply Asia. I bought a six-pack about a year ago and got my daughter hooked on it too. Any help would be appreciated. — Cyndi Evans, Conyers

A: Cyndi, Simply Asia Orange Ginger Garlic seasoning, made with ingredients that include demerara sugar, orange peel and tamari soy sauce, is a McCormick product. It’s currently on inactive status, which means it’s exclusive to club stores — the big three being Costco, Sam’s Club and BJ’s. However, at this time, McCormick’s will only manufacture a run of the seasoning if a club store requests to sell it. It looks like Sam’s Club was the most recent store to stock the item. But that doesn’t mean it’s not currently available elsewhere. You can order a 12-ounce container of Simply Asia Orange Ginger Garlic seasoning for $16.36 through walmart.com, and amazon.com offers a pack of four 12-ounce containers for $52.67.

Q: Can you help me find Alpen muesli in the blue box, not the original that comes in the red box? The one I want has no sugar. Has this been discontinued, or is it still available? Thanks so much. —Betts Jones, email

No Added Sugar Alpen muesli combines whole grain oats, wheat, raisins and nuts, resulting in a breakfast cereal high in fiber and low in saturated fat. CONTRIBUTED

Credit: Handout

A: No Added Sugar Alpen muesli, like the original, is made with a blend of rolled oats, whole grain wheat flakes, crunchy hazelnuts, almonds and raisins. You’ll find 14-ounce boxes of Alpen for $4.99 each at Whole Foods Market, 5001 Peachtree Blvd., Atlanta, 470- 552-0750.

You can stop looking

Jerry Mabe noticed that FootSmart Nighttime Foot Treatment Cream had disappeared from Amazon and other outlets. FootSmart, an online retailer that specialized in health products for the feet, was a division of the now-defunct Norcross-based Benchmark Brands Inc. The Walking Company, a specialty comfort footwear retailer, acquired FootSmart in 2016. Although The Walking Company kept the FootSmart brand on its website, it pared down the items it offers to a mere handful, including gel shoe pads and compression bandages. Unfortunately, the Nighttime Foot Treatment didn’t make the cut.

Having trouble finding a particular item? Sabine Morrow will try to help you locate it. Because of the volume of mail, we cannot track down every request. Email sabinem.morrow@gmail.com (include your name, the city you live in and a daytime phone number) or call 404-526-5931 and leave a voicemail with that information.

