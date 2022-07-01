Where can I find it?

A: Cyndi, Simply Asia Orange Ginger Garlic seasoning, made with ingredients that include demerara sugar, orange peel and tamari soy sauce, is a McCormick product. It’s currently on inactive status, which means it’s exclusive to club stores — the big three being Costco, Sam’s Club and BJ’s. However, at this time, McCormick’s will only manufacture a run of the seasoning if a club store requests to sell it. It looks like Sam’s Club was the most recent store to stock the item. But that doesn’t mean it’s not currently available elsewhere. You can order a 12-ounce container of Simply Asia Orange Ginger Garlic seasoning for $16.36 through walmart.com, and amazon.com offers a pack of four 12-ounce containers for $52.67.

Q: Can you help me find Alpen muesli in the blue box, not the original that comes in the red box? The one I want has no sugar. Has this been discontinued, or is it still available? Thanks so much. —Betts Jones, email