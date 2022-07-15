Where can I find it?

Q: I have acquired additional pieces of my mother’s 1940s silver plate flatware pattern. I would like to find an engraver who can monogram her initial on the new pieces. I’ve been told I need to find a hand engraver to accomplish the task. Can you help me? — Mima Carmichael, Acworth
A: I contacted one of the silversmiths at Estes-Simmons, 3617 Shallowford Road, Atlanta, 404-875-9581, to ask about hand engraving silver plate. Silversmiths use both methods on silver plate items. But note that hand engraving costs about 10 times more than engraving by machine. Once they see your flatware, they can tell you the best process to use. Gia Gogishvili, who was once an employee of the business, is now the owner and master silversmith of Estes-Simmons. Born in the country of Georgia, he was influenced by his father, a silversmith and jewelry artist. You can check out the website at estes-simmons.com.
Q: My husband’s favorite liquid soap is Clubman Beard and Body Wash. He has been ordering it online but would like to buy it locally if possible. Unfortunately, we haven’t been able to find it and wondered if you would look for us. Thank you so much for your help. — Mr. and Mrs. Harris, Atlanta
A: Pinaud-Clubman Beard and Body Wash is formulated with natural extracts, including aloe, chamomile, calendula and rosemary. It’s free of sulfates and parabens. You can find this fragrant men’s body wash at Atlanta Barber and Beauty Supply, 1376 Collier Road, Atlanta, 800-969-5666. A 14.5-ounce bottle costs $9.50.
You can stop looking
Peggy Kelly of Atlanta has been using Scotch-Brite Rescue soap-filled heavy-duty scrub sponges for years. Lately, she’s looked everywhere and can’t find them. I called 3M and asked the rep if I could check whether a product had been discontinued and if he needed an ID number. But before I could give him the item name or number, he blurted out, “It’s the Rescue sponges, right?”
Why, yes, it is. Seems the poor representative has been fielding calls from disappointed fans of the sudsy sponges since 3M discontinued them in 2020. It’s hard to believe that of the more than 60,000 products that 3M manufactures, the one that consumers clamor for the most is the Rescue sponge.
