Where can I find it?

A: I contacted one of the silversmiths at Estes-Simmons, 3617 Shallowford Road, Atlanta, 404-875-9581, to ask about hand engraving silver plate. Silversmiths use both methods on silver plate items. But note that hand engraving costs about 10 times more than engraving by machine. Once they see your flatware, they can tell you the best process to use. Gia Gogishvili, who was once an employee of the business, is now the owner and master silversmith of Estes-Simmons. Born in the country of Georgia, he was influenced by his father, a silversmith and jewelry artist. You can check out the website at estes-simmons.com.

Q: My husband’s favorite liquid soap is Clubman Beard and Body Wash. He has been ordering it online but would like to buy it locally if possible. Unfortunately, we haven’t been able to find it and wondered if you would look for us. Thank you so much for your help. — Mr. and Mrs. Harris, Atlanta