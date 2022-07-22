Where can I find it?

You can stop looking – just for now

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, elevated consumer demand for specific products has caused shortages. Now that COVID-19 restrictions have eased, consumer demand for a variety of goods has risen, putting a strain on global supply chains. For some readers, this means that items they’ve never had trouble finding in stores or online have gone missing, leaving them to wonder if they’ve been discontinued. For example, Kent and Patt Lytle of Cumming wrote that they could no longer find Immunox 3-in-1 Insect and Disease Control Plus Fertilizer For Gardens. The good news is that Spectracide, the company that makes Immunox, hasn’t discontinued the product. A representative for the company told me that the problem is a supply shortage with no estimated production date available. However, as soon as the essential elements are available, the company intends to produce the product.

