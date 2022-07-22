Where can I find it?

Q: We’ve been unable to find a source for deck furniture with options we want. We’ve looked in Walmart, Sam’s, Home Depot, Lowe’s and Target. We’re looking for an aluminum or shot-powdered frame rocker, or glider that’s not rattan, wood or wicker. And we want removable cushions. We don’t want sets but individual chairs. Can you help? Thanks. — Jim Dorin, Stone Mountain
A: Jim, I believe I found a chair that meets your specifications. Check out the rocker from Pottery Barn’s Indio Collection. The contemporary frame is made from rust-proof aluminum painted in a slate-colored powder-coated finish. Pottery Barn sells the frame and cushions separately, allowing you to select from various fabrics. You can see the chair at potterybarn.com and the Pottery Barn store in Lenox Square.
Q: My young grandson loves building all types of plastic models. I would like to surprise him with a wooden model. Are these available locally? Thank you. — Betty T., email
A: Betty, check out Highland Woodworking, 1045 N. Highland Ave., Atlanta, 404-872-4466. The store stocks woodworking tools and supplies, as well as a selection of wooden models, including Leonardo da Vinci’s helicopter and armored tank kits. Prices start at $19.99.
Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, elevated consumer demand for specific products has caused shortages. Now that COVID-19 restrictions have eased, consumer demand for a variety of goods has risen, putting a strain on global supply chains. For some readers, this means that items they’ve never had trouble finding in stores or online have gone missing, leaving them to wonder if they’ve been discontinued. For example, Kent and Patt Lytle of Cumming wrote that they could no longer find Immunox 3-in-1 Insect and Disease Control Plus Fertilizer For Gardens. The good news is that Spectracide, the company that makes Immunox, hasn’t discontinued the product. A representative for the company told me that the problem is a supply shortage with no estimated production date available. However, as soon as the essential elements are available, the company intends to produce the product.
Having trouble finding a particular item? Sabine Morrow will try to help you locate it. Because of the volume of mail, we cannot track down every request. Email sabinem.morrow@gmail.com (include your name, the city you live in and a daytime phone number) or call 404-526-5931 and leave a voicemail with that information.
