Where can I find it: Imperial Leather soap, a postcard dealer and a KitchenAid repairer

Although Imperial Leather bar soap has a faithful following in many countries, it’s less well-known around here. However, you can find it if you know where to look. Courtesy

Combined ShapeCaption
Where Can I Find It
By Sabine Morrow, For the AJC
10 minutes ago

Q: My husband inherited thousands of postcards dating from the early 1900s to the 1960s. I’d like to sell them as a lot, but I don’t want to pay shipping costs. Is there a postcard dealer in the Atlanta area? Thanks. — Melissa Timmons, Duluth

A: Melissa, I would start by contacting Frank Walsh. You can call him at 770-315-8303 or email him at yesteryearbooks@gmail.com. In 1971, he opened Yesteryear Book Shop in Buckhead and is a member of both the Antiquarian Booksellers Association of America and the Georgia Antiquarian Booksellers Association. He also collects paper ephemera, including stocks, bonds, maps and other memorabilia. As for your postcards, he says that the subject matter and age are critical for collectors. For instance, regional cards or those detailing Black history and even small-town scenes are generally favored over typical travel destinations like the Grand Canyon for instance. And, naturally, the older the postcard, the higher its value.

Q: We enjoy your detective skills in finding hard-to-source items and hope you might help us as well. We have inherited my mother-in-law’s beloved KitchenAid stand mixer that she used to turn out many delicious and delightful treats for the family. It needs a tune-up and possible repairs. I was wondering if you had a lead on a local company that might help us. Thanks for any help or advice. — Joy Nicholson, Hoschton

A: Finding someone to fix your mixer didn’t look promising until I checked with the general manager of Cook’s Warehouse at Ansley Mall. I learned that the kitchen shop sends ailing KitchenAid mixers to G-Vac Allergy, 5515 Peachtree Blvd., Chamblee, 770-457-2929. As its name implies, G-Vac repairs vacuums along with various small appliances. The shop also is the go-to for those who need electric scooters and bikes repaired.

Q: Please find Imperial Leather bar soap for me. It’s been many years since I’ve seen it in stores, and I don’t shop online. Thank you. — Sal Ramirez, email

A: Imperial Leather soap is based on an original fragrance formula from 1798, and was launched in the early 1900s in England. You can find a pack of three bars for $6.99 at Taste of Britain, 73 S. Peachtree St., Norcross, 770-242-8585.

Having trouble finding a particular item? Sabine Morrow will try to help you locate it. Because of the volume of mail, we cannot track down every request. Email sabinem.morrow@gmail.com (include your name, the city you live in and a daytime phone number) or call 404-526-5931 and leave a voicemail with that information.

