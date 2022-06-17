Where can I find it: Imperial Leather soap, a postcard dealer and a KitchenAid repairer

A: Melissa, I would start by contacting Frank Walsh. You can call him at 770-315-8303 or email him at yesteryearbooks@gmail.com. In 1971, he opened Yesteryear Book Shop in Buckhead and is a member of both the Antiquarian Booksellers Association of America and the Georgia Antiquarian Booksellers Association. He also collects paper ephemera, including stocks, bonds, maps and other memorabilia. As for your postcards, he says that the subject matter and age are critical for collectors. For instance, regional cards or those detailing Black history and even small-town scenes are generally favored over typical travel destinations like the Grand Canyon for instance. And, naturally, the older the postcard, the higher its value.

Q: We enjoy your detective skills in finding hard-to-source items and hope you might help us as well. We have inherited my mother-in-law’s beloved KitchenAid stand mixer that she used to turn out many delicious and delightful treats for the family. It needs a tune-up and possible repairs. I was wondering if you had a lead on a local company that might help us. Thanks for any help or advice. — Joy Nicholson, Hoschton