When to Break Up With Your Therapist .41.4 million adults in the US received treatment or counseling for their mental health within the past year.Sometimes your therapist might not be the right fit. .Here's how to determine when it's time to break up with your therapist. .The vibe is off and you're not feeling them. .You're stagnant and not making much progress. .Hard to schedule an appointment. .You rely on them a lot, becoming overly dependent.