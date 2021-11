What is Jaanuu clothing?.Jannuu is a clothing company co-founded by Dr. Neela Sethi Young in 2012.Jannuu is touted as the industry's first contemporary, antimicrobial-finished products company.I was a young female, feeling underrepresented in the medical community and I thought there was a need for more and I kind of seized the moment, Dr. Neela Sethi Young, Jaanuu co-founder, on the "Ask Nurse Alice Podcast"