What is Health Equity?.It requires all people — regardless of race, sex, sexual orientation or socio-economic status — have fair access to health-related resources.Social and political determinants often negatively affect communities' abilities to lead healthy lives.Social determinants concern the conditions of the environment in which people are born, live, learn, work, play, age and worship.Political determinants concern the systematic process of distributing resources, administering power and structuring relationships