If you're considering a new career path, you might consider becoming an aesthetic nurse practitioner.Aesthetic NPs have less stress, better hours and potentially a better salary.Aesthetic NPs perform various procedures, like injections of dermal fillers or Botox.They also perform sclerotherapies, which eliminate varicose veins through the injection of a solution into the veins.Microdermabrasion, photo facial and tattoo removal are also procedures they perform