Wendy's reveals new strawberry flavors for the summer!.Wendy’s is making summertime more enjoyable by revealing their new strawberry frosty for a limited time. .“We’re always listening to our fans and as the most-requested item, it was a no-brainer for us to bring the Strawberry Frosty to the menu this season,” said Carl Loredo, Chief Marketing Officer for The Wendy’s Company in a press release.Along with the frosty will come the new strawberry chicken salad.“While some of our competitors are still trying to get their ice cream machines to work, fans can dip into this new strawberry treat all summer long at Wendy’s,” said Loredo