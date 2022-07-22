Ways to stop receiving robotexts

Combined Shape Caption

How to protect yourself from robotext messages.The FCC announced robotext messages has increased from 1 billion to 12 billion month. .Here are a few ways to protect your information from hackers.Don’t click the link provided in the message.Typically spam texts come from a number that is 10 digits or more.Never respond to the message. Even it’s they claim to offer an out by replying STOP. It’s best to block the number instead.Sometimes, like in spam emails, there are misspelled words in the message.If they claim to be your financial institution, it's best to call your institution and double check.