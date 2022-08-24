Walking for just 10 minutes improves brain performance

Combined Shape Caption

A study by researchers with the U.C. Irvine Center for the Neurobiology of Learning and Memory ...... and the University of Tsukuba, in Japan ...was conducted with healthy college students on both campuses.It found that even short exercise has a significant and immediate impact on brain function.The students were asked to engage in extremely low impact exercise for 10 minutes.Once the 10 minutes had passed, the participants would then undergo a difficult memory test.According to researchers, the results clearly showed that the exercise improved student performance on the test