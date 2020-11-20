Vultures move into Georgia for the winter

The kettle obviously was migrating vultures from up North flying south to join year-round resident vultures in Georgia, Florida and other locales for the winter.

A prime destination in Georgia for migratory vultures is Reed Bingham State Park near Adel in southwest Georgia. Home to a few hundred year-round resident vultures, its vulture population soars into the thousands when the birds from up North arrive. A park worker told me earlier this week that migrating vultures are indeed arriving there now.

Vultures perform immense benefits by removing carrion from the landscape, but they also can be a nuisance — such as when they tear away window caulking or remove rubber seals and rip up windshield wipers from vehicles.

IN THE SKY: From David Dundee, Tellus Science Museum astronomer: The moon will be first quarter on Sunday. Mercury is low in the east just before sunrise. Venus is low in the east and rises about an hour before sunrise. Mars rises in the east just before dark and will appear near the moon Wednesday night. Jupiter and Saturn are low in the southwest after dark.