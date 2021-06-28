Visit Georgia’s best beach before a night out

International locations regularly top lists of the world’s best beaches. But that doesn’t mean you can’t find great ones domestically.
TravelPulse has compiled a list of the best beaches in every state.
“There’s no doubt that when we daydream about hitting the beach, our minds drift to the seashores of the Atlantic, Pacific or Gulf of Mexico first,” the website wrote. “Yes, America is surrounded by thousands of miles of stunning seashore, but even landlocked states have beaches that can be the setting for a spectacular summer day.”
Georgia is among the states that have several natural beaches. And Tybee Island South Beach is among the most popular.
“Savannah’s local isle is home to three miles of beaches, each with its own charm, but it’s the buzz of South Beach that helps it shine brightest,” TravelPulse noted. “Lounge on the sand before taking a walk past the pier and grabbing a tropical to-go cocktail — a libation that will help get your night out on Tybrisa Street off to a great start.”
The website’s Peach State pick shouldn’t come as a surprise. Tybee Island beaches regularly appear on lists of Georgia’s best.
In addition to being close to the sound of Tybrisa Street, you can also stay close to the shore. Historic properties include the bed-and-breakfast Georgianne Inn. There are also affordable, family-friendly accommodations such as Sandcastle Inn.