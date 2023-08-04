USA Today readers rank Atlanta among top 10 cities for street art

“Atlanta has become a hotbed of public art, with murals covering surfaces throughout the city,” USA Today wrote about the Peach City in its results for the 10 Best U.S. cities you must visit to see incredible street art.

From a 30-foot-tall mural of hip-hop legends OutKast in Little Five points to the John Lewis tribute at the corner of Jesse Hill Jr. Drive and Auburn Avenue, to the Baby Yodas under the Freedom Parkway bridge, you can find more than 700 murals throughout the metro area, according to Atlanta Street Art Map, a website that documents much of our street art.

ExploreNewest Beltline murals shout joy, splash color, touch nature

That might be why readers of USA Today voted Atlanta as the ninth best city in the nation for street art.

“You’ll find permanent installations and temporary projects curated by Living Walls and the Outerspace Project,” USA Today wrote. “For a good look, take a bike ride along the Atlanta BeltLine Eastside Trail, stroll through Old Fourth Ward or spend some time in Little Five Points.”

In the neighborhoods surrounding Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard, the murals “are mostly intended to represent the local residents, to present role models for youth, to inspire those in need, and to highlight pressing social issues,” according to ArtsATL, a partner of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Just this Friday, ArtsATL announced three new murals along the Southside trail of the Atlanta Beltline.

“The featured murals in Volume Five are ‘Terri’s Heart’ by Aysha Pennerman, ‘Field Trip’ by Seven and ‘Passerine’ by Jonesy. All three murals are painted on varying sides of the Argos USA wall … transforming the otherwise gray cement plant at 885 Glenwood Ave. into a colorful haven of art,” Luke Gardner wrote.

ExploreEye-catching street art across metro Atlanta

Taking the top spot in the USA Today was Philadelphia, whose Mural Arts Philadelphia was founded in 1984 “to empower professional artists to showcase their talents.”

The organization has produced more than 4,000 murals, including a series of 50 rooftop murals visible from the Market-Frankford elevated line.

Wondering what other cities made the list? You can check them out here.

About the Author

Nancy Clanton writes and edits stories of local interest about health, travel, events and entertainment. She also coordinates coverage and promotion of Pulse, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's digital magazine for nurses in the Southeast. A native of Knoxville and graduate of the University of Tennessee, she has worked at the AJC for 22 years.

