5 things experts say you should stop doing if you’re over 50

Explore Americans urged to get colon cancer screening earlier

Overly restricting your diet

“Healthy eating is important, but you shouldn’t deprive yourself. As a dietitian, I often explain to clients the mental health benefits of a less-restrictive diet,” registered dietitian Rachel Fine with New York City-based To The Pointe Nutrition told Eat This, Not That. “An ‘eat less’ mindset can set us up for a cycle of guilt when unfair expectations are not met due to the biological consequences of food restrictions (such as increased cravings).” Instead, life coach and intuitive eating counselor Rachel Cole told Well+Good you should focus on following your cravings and paying attention to how your body is feeling.

Not wearing earplugs

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says you should try to avoid loud noises and wear earplugs to protect your hearing. Tiny hair fibers are inside your ear and loud noise can damage them permanently over time. “Loud noises are the number one cause of hearing damage, even more so than old age. Hearing protection is the only way to keep your hearing from becoming prematurely damaged,” Cary Audiology, based in Cary North Carolina, noted.

Not living in the moment

There’s a reason why people have been turning to mindfulness. Being aware of what’s occurring in the present can decrease rumination, according to a study cited by the American Psychological Association. The APA also says practicing mindfulness can improve focus, make you less emotionally reactive and boost working memory.

