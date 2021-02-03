Tracee Ellis Ross joins Ulta as diversity & inclusion adviser

Ross’ company, Pattern Beauty, hopes “to expand how we communicate, care for & celebrate our hair. We want to reimagine the language we use about our beloved curls & community,” its website states. Its products say they are designed for “curlies, coilies & tight textures.”

Our texture is natural. It is us. And it is beautiful.

Ulta CEO Dillon said Ulta is “deeply committed to leading purposefully with and for underrepresented voices across retail and beauty on our D&I journey.”

Adding Black-owned brands could increase the percentage of those brands in Ulta’s inventory to just more than 4%, given the 627 brands the company sells now, WWD reported. In August, 13 of Ulta’s brands were Black-owned. Since then, Black Opal, Mented Cosmetics, Keys Soulcare and Black Girl Sunscreen have been added or will be added this month, the company said.

Ross is best known for her roles on the acclaimed television shows “Girlfriends” and “black-ish.” She has been nominated for and won numerous awards in her career.