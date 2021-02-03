Tracee Ellis Ross joins Ulta as diversity & inclusion adviser

She’s a model, actress, singer, director, producer and the daughter of Diana Ross, and now Tracee Ellis Ross is adding adviser to her resumé.
Ross is joining Ulta Beauty as diversity and inclusion advisor. She is no stranger to Ulta. Her Pattern Beauty, which she founded and is CEO of, launched exclusively with Ulta in 2019.
“I look forward to formalizing an already existing dialogue and partnership around diversity and inclusion with Mary Dillon and the Ulta Beauty team,” Ross said in a statement. “This work requires commitment and accountability from Ulta Beauty to ensure measurable goals are achieved. I am hopeful and optimistic our work together will create foundational change.”
Ross will support current and future brands founded by people of color that are sold at Ulta, WWD first reported. She will also help Ulta develop diverse leaders and diversity in the supply chain, and will join executive diversity and inclusion council summits quarterly.
Ross’ company, Pattern Beauty, hopes “to expand how we communicate, care for & celebrate our hair. We want to reimagine the language we use about our beloved curls & community,” its website states. Its products say they are designed for “curlies, coilies & tight textures.”
Our texture is natural. It is us. And it is beautiful.
Ulta CEO Dillon said Ulta is “deeply committed to leading purposefully with and for underrepresented voices across retail and beauty on our D&I journey.”
Adding Black-owned brands could increase the percentage of those brands in Ulta’s inventory to just more than 4%, given the 627 brands the company sells now, WWD reported. In August, 13 of Ulta’s brands were Black-owned. Since then, Black Opal, Mented Cosmetics, Keys Soulcare and Black Girl Sunscreen have been added or will be added this month, the company said.
Ross is best known for her roles on the acclaimed television shows “Girlfriends” and “black-ish.” She has been nominated for and won numerous awards in her career.