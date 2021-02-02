Amanda Gorman inspires Black History Month art contest

When National Youth Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman recited “The Hill We Climb” at the Capitol on Inauguration Day, she inspired the nation.
Now her poem is the inspiration for the Avondale Alliance for Racial Justice’s first Black History Month art contest.
The contest is open to everyone from elementary school to age 25 who lives in Avondale Estates or attends one of the schools affiliated with the area: Avondale Elementary, Museum School, DeKalb Elementary and High School of the Arts, Druid Hills Middle and High schools.
The 12 winners will be exhibited at Finders Keepers Furnishings on Feb. 27. Other entries will be posted on AARJ’s Facebook page and website.
AARJ is seeking the public’s help providing awards for the winners. The group is seeking sponsors for the contest at four levels: $25 for Allies, $50 for Encouragers, $75 for Uplifters, and $100 and up for Change Makers.
You can make a donation via GoFundMe.
If you need more information on the art contest, you can email aarjleadership@gmail.com.
AARJ is a “community led movement taking an active role in fighting institutional racism, police brutality, and white supremacy both locally and nationally; through education, activism and accountability,” its website states.
Gorman, 22, is the youngest poet to participate in a presidential inauguration. She was named the first national youth poet laureate while a student at Harvard.
On Feb. 7, Gorman will recite a new poem before the Super Bowl. Her poem will honor the three people chosen as honorary captains and will be televised and shown inside Raymond James Stadium.