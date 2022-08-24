Tips for losing weight after 40

Combined Shape Caption

According to a study from Duke University, human metabolism remains stable from age 20 to 60.Website Personal Development points out the study breaks from conventional wisdom about weight loss and aging. .While metabolism may stay strong, muscle mass starts decreasing by about 3% to 5% every 10 years after 30. .Personal Developmentrecommends the following tips:.1. Build strength with resistance training, This could be using machines, free weights or body weight exercises. .2. Aim for fewer reps with heavier weights, An appropriately heavy weight is one that just barely allows you to complete your last repetition. .3. Get enough protein, It is recommended that 10% to 35% of daily caloric intake comes from protein. .4. Include rest days in your workout schedule. , A key to increasing muscle size and strength is allowing time for recovery.