This simple test can indicate if your heart is healthy, study says

Patients involved in the study were referred for exercise testing because of diagnosed or suspected coronary artery disease. Participants experienced symptoms including chest pain or shortness of breath during exertion. All 165 of those involved walked or ran on a treadmill, steadily increasing the intensity and continuing until they felt fatigued. Metabolic equivalents (METs) measured exercise capacity. Researchers asked patients to quickly climb four flights of stairs after they rested for up to 20 minutes. Patients couldn’t stop and were asked to move as fast as possible without running as researchers recorded their times.

Explore Study finds link between childhood trauma and heart disease

Researchers found that patients who climbed the stairs in less than 40–45 seconds achieved more than 9–10 METs. Reaching 10 METs during an exercise test is tied to a low morality rate, according to previous studies.

Opposingly, patients who took 1.5 minutes or longer to climb the stairs reached less than 8 METs. The former translates to a mortality rate of 1% or less per year while the latter translates to a mortality rate of 2-4% annually.

When images of the heart, which were taken to evaluate functioning, were compared to the results of the stair test, researchers discovered some 58% of patients who climbed the 60 stairs in more than 1.5 minutes had abnormal heart function during the treadmill exam. Meanwhile, 32% of participants who climbed the stairs in under a minute had abnormal heart function while researchers conducted the same exam.