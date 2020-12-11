Your love of wine, cheese could ward off cognitive decline, study says

Additionally, participants took the Food Frequency Questionnaire to answer questions about the food and alcohol they consumed at baseline and at two follow-up assessments. The survey included questions about participants’ consumption of items including fruit, vegetables, and fish prepared a variety of ways as well as poultry, meats, cheese, bread, tea, beer, coffee wine and other alcohols.

Several significant discoveries emerged from the study. Among them were that cheese was shown by a great margin to be the most protective food against age-related cognitive problems, even late into life, and drinking alcohol daily — especially red wine — was associated with improvements in cognitive function.

“I was pleasantly surprised that our results suggest that responsibly eating cheese and drinking red wine daily are not just good for helping us cope with our current COVID-19 pandemic, but perhaps also dealing with an increasingly complex world that never seems to slow down,” Willette said in a statement. “While we took into account whether this was just due to what well-off people eat and drink, randomized clinical trials are needed to determine if making easy changes in our diet could help our brains in significant ways.”

It’s important to note that these products should be consumed in moderation and balanced with a nutritious diet. Excess drinking can be taxing on the liver while too much dairy can cause side effects.