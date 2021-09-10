This Georgia hotel ranked among best in nation

Each year, U.S. News & World Report scores thousands of hotel to find the 50 best in the United States.There is one Georgia hotel that is consistently on this list.The Cloister at Sea Island came in at No. 30 in this year's ranking.“A south Georgia gem, The Cloister at Sea Island has hosted world leaders, championship golfers, couples and various other types of travelers for more than 90 years,” the ranking states. .Since opening in 1928, it has welcomed guests from around the world, including George H.W. and Barbara Bush, who visited the hotel in 1945