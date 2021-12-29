Things That Happen to Your Hair, as You Grow Older.As we get older, our hair goes through a number of changes.Like everything else in aging, your hair suffers the consequences, Dr. Erika Schwartz, Evolved Science, via The New York Times.One change is the loss of melanin, the molecule responsible for the color in hair.Thick, shiny hair is a hallmark of youth. , Dr. Erika Schwartz, Evolved Science, via The New York Times.How quickly a person's hair loses color has to do with genetics and the extent to which hairline recedes.Most people's hair also goes through "telogen,".the phase in which hair growth slows significantly. .I tell my patients they aren’t imagining it — hair really does spend less time in the growth phase as we get older, Dr. Dendy Engelman, Dermatologist, via The New York Times.In addition, hair follicles undergo changes that can result in thinner hair, also known as "miniaturization.".Think of your scalp like parched earth — when it is dehydrated, hairs become less rooted, Jeni Thomas, Procter & Gamble, via The New York Times.Both men and women also experience a decrease in sebum production, which is what makes hair shiny.Experts say that if you choose to combat these changes to your hair, make sure to update and maintain your new routines.A lot of women have figured out what worked from them in their 30s, but then they’re hit with changes in their 40s and need to figure it out again, Debra Lin, Better Not Younger, via The New York Time.You can’t just do something and stop. You have to keep it up if you want to maintain your results, Dr. Gary Linkov, Plastic Surgeon, via The New York Times.Alopecia can happen at any age, but the good thing is that it tends to be milder if it comes at an older age, according to Patient.info.Actress Jada Pinkett Smith opened up about hers as she entered her 50s