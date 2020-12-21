These virtual fireplaces will keep you cozy this holiday

Few things are better than warming up next to a crackling woodfire. As the embers flutter above the logs, a rich, smokey scent fills the room.
Usually.
Some may live in a residence where a fireplace is nonexistent. If you’re one of those people, you may still long for the wintertime aesthetic.
While there’s not much you can do to get the scents flowing aside from lighting a candle, you can get the fireplace visuals in your home.
Here are five ways you can stay virtually warm by the fireside onscreen.
This replica of an actual fireplace is available on Netflix and provides three options for fireside viewing: a crackling yule log, an old-fashioned wood-burning fireplace and a crackling fireplace with music.
Virtual Fireplace YouTube channel
Virtual Fireplace has several on-screen fireside options to view. One is “Hissing and Crackling Pine Cone Fireplace with Relaxing Fire Sounds.”
The yule log is back on X1. Choose from several options of yuletide fireplaces, each soundtracked to different Christmas tunes including classical music, Johnny Mathis’s “Toyland” and “José Feliciano’s “Feliz Navidad.”
A different take on the yule log tradition, this Lagavulin ad from 2015 features former “Parks and Recreation” star Nick Offerman sitting in an armchair by the fireside. He sips whiskey for 45 minutes, staring at viewers in the process.
A Very Terry Christmas: Get Cozy With Terry Crews
In 2018, “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” star Terry Crews joined the yule log visuals and painted by the fire à la Bob Ross. The comedian-actor speaks gently as his Christmastime masterpiece comes to life.