These virtual fireplaces will keep you cozy this holiday

Fireplace for Your Home

This replica of an actual fireplace is available on Netflix and provides three options for fireside viewing: a crackling yule log, an old-fashioned wood-burning fireplace and a crackling fireplace with music.

Virtual Fireplace YouTube channel

Virtual Fireplace has several on-screen fireside options to view. One is “Hissing and Crackling Pine Cone Fireplace with Relaxing Fire Sounds.”

Yule log on Xfinity

The yule log is back on X1. Choose from several options of yuletide fireplaces, each soundtracked to different Christmas tunes including classical music, Johnny Mathis’s “Toyland” and “José Feliciano’s “Feliz Navidad.”

Nick Offerman’s “Yule Log”

A different take on the yule log tradition, this Lagavulin ad from 2015 features former “Parks and Recreation” star Nick Offerman sitting in an armchair by the fireside. He sips whiskey for 45 minutes, staring at viewers in the process.

A Very Terry Christmas: Get Cozy With Terry Crews

In 2018, “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” star Terry Crews joined the yule log visuals and painted by the fire à la Bob Ross. The comedian-actor speaks gently as his Christmastime masterpiece comes to life.