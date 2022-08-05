These foods might help to lower your cholesterol

Combined Shape Caption

Lower your cholesterol , by eating these foods.1. , Dark chocolate.Packed with flavonoids due to its high cocoa content, dark chocolate is a sweet treat that does wonders for your cardiovascular system.2. , Strawberries.Strawberries contain high levels of polyphenol, a compound that has been linked to lowered risk of heart disease.3. , Tomatoes.Chock-full of antioxidants, tomatoes contain lycopene, which is linked to lowering cholesterol.4. , Raspberries.These berries pack a whopping 8 grams of fiber in every cup, which lowers LDL cholesterol levels.5. , Black beans.Eight grams of fiber in a single serving of these tasty beans will assist your body in lowering elevated levels of cholesterol.6. , Pecans.Pecans are loaded with monounsaturated fatty acids, which are linked to keeping overall cholesterol levels in check.7. , Avocado.The fiber and unsaturated fats contained in avocados have been linked to lowering the body's LDL cholesterol levels.8. , Spinach.Leafy greens can help your body produce nitric oxide, which may aid in lowering your cholesterol