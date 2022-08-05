ajc logo
X

These foods might help to lower your cholesterol

Combined ShapeCaption
Lower your cholesterol , by eating these foods.1. , Dark chocolate.Packed with flavonoids due to its high cocoa content, dark chocolate is a sweet treat that does wonders for your cardiovascular system.2. , Strawberries.Strawberries contain high levels of polyphenol, a compound that has been linked to lowered risk of heart disease.3. , Tomatoes.Chock-full of antioxidants, tomatoes contain lycopene, which is linked to lowering cholesterol.4. , Raspberries.These berries pack a whopping 8 grams of fiber in every cup, which lowers LDL cholesterol levels.5. , Black beans.Eight grams of fiber in a single serving of these tasty beans will assist your body in lowering elevated levels of cholesterol.6. , Pecans.Pecans are loaded with monounsaturated fatty acids, which are linked to keeping overall cholesterol levels in check.7. , Avocado.The fiber and unsaturated fats contained in avocados have been linked to lowering the body's LDL cholesterol levels.8. , Spinach.Leafy greens can help your body produce nitric oxide, which may aid in lowering your cholesterol

© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top