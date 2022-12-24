The year in review: Mammoth crossword puzzle in Sunday’s print edition

Celebrations also occurred this year for Britney Spears, who got married. Other celebs who headed to the altar were Lindsay Lohan, Lance Armstrong, Nikki Bella, Josh Duhamel and, perhaps most famously, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck.

On the other side of wedded bliss, actor Sylvester Stallone was hit with divorce papers temporarily; Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen ended their marriage; and dating couple Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian called it quits.

Other unhappy entertainment news of the year included Johnny Depp suing Amber Heard, Justin Bieber being struck with facial paralysis and Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars.

Speaking of the Oscars, CODA was the year’s best picture; Jessica Chastain won the best actress Oscar; and the aforementioned Smith received the best actor Oscar.

At the Emmys, Succession won for best drama series, again; Ted Lasso won for best comedy series, again; The White Lotus won the most Emmys; and, Lizzo’s Watch Out For the Big Grrrls was best competition program.

The year 2022 also marked a number of notable anniversaries:

Fifteen years ago, the first iPhone was released.

Twenty years ago, the wildly popular dating show “The Bachelor” debuted.

Twenty-five years ago, Diana, the Princess of Wales, was killed in a car crash in Paris, while being pursued by paparazzi.

Thirty-five years ago, we first saw “The Simpsons” appear on TV, as an animated short on “The Tracey Ullman Show.”

Forty years ago, “Chariots of Fire” won the Academy Award for best picture of the year; Diet Coke was introduced; ABBA first broke up; and rocker Ozzy Osbourne bit a bat on stage.

Forty-five years ago, Elvis Presley died.

Fifty years ago, the Boston Marathon officially allowed women to enter this famous road race; the Watergate scandal occurred; the airbag was invented; and the first official convention of Star Trek fans was held.

Sixty years ago, iconic actress Marilyn Monroe died and the Beatles released their first single, “Love Me Do.”

Seventy years ago, Mr. Potato Head was first distributed.

Seventy-five years ago, Jackie Robinson became the first Black player to hit the field in Major League Baseball; the Polaroid camera that took instant photos was invented; “Miracle on 34th Street” hit theaters for the first time; the famous alleged UFO incident occurred in Roswell, N.M.; and the Cold War with the Soviet Union started.

A century ago, insulin was first used to treat diabetes; water-skiing was created; Reader’s Digest began being published; and King Tut’s tomb was discovered.

To test your trivia knowledge from this year, check out the 2022 Mammoth Crossword in the Living & Arts section on Sunday, Dec. 25.