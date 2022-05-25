The US Women's Soccer Team Finally Earn Equal Pay

The US Women's Soccer Team Finally Earns Equal Pay.In 2019, the USWNT filed an equal-pay lawsuit highlighting the inequality of pay and standards for the women and male teams.An average female soccer players earned between $22k to $85k per season.The women's team has won 11 world cup championships while the men have won none.Carlos Vela, the highest male soccer player in the US earns $6.3 million.While this movement is great for pay equality for women who still earn 83 cents on the dollar in comparison to men.Black women receive 64 cents on the dollar to other races and men in the workplace