The silver lining from COVID-19

Money invested in COVID vaccines and research are expected to help doctors battle influenza, cancer, cystic fibrosis and far more diseases.That's good news for Nicholas Kelly, who was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis as an infant and has never been healthy enough to work full time."I've been taking medications since before I could talk or walk. I spent about a third to a fourth of my life in the hospital.".Kelly was recently hospitalized for 2 1/2 months due to a lung infection, a common complication for the 30,000 Americans with this disease.Research might also benefit the 3 million children under age 5 who are hospitalized with respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, each year