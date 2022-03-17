The Nurse Antigone to feature front-line workers

A Zoom project by and for nurses features professional actors and a chorus of front-line nurses.The Nurse Antigone is based on the 2,500-year-old play "Antigone," written by Sophocles.“Antigone” is about a young woman who puts everything on the line to do what she believes is right, and dramatizes the heavy cost of silencing and marginalizing caregivers, especially during times of crisis.Among the professional actors participating is Taylor Schilling, best known for her role on ”Orange is the New Black.”.Also featured is Bill Camp, which most people know from ”The Queen’s Gambit.”