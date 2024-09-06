The church’s challenge: confronting taboo topics with grace and truth

But what about the church? Why are these subjects hardly mentioned or discussed at church? Why is it that research shows that many believers who struggle with moral or mental health issues hide their struggles instead of feeling comfortable discussing them with other believers and religious leaders? Why does a frequently confused and helpless flock find little guidance or answers from our clergy?

It is true that it is not hard to find God’s viewpoint on moral issues — one only has to read the Bible (whether Old or New Testament) to find numerous passages revealing God’s heart concerning moral values.

For centuries, the subliminal message in the answers given to controversial questions was, “We believe it because the Bible says so.” But that is not helpful anymore, especially to young people raised at church.

Indeed, as modern society and governments foster a viewpoint of acceptance and normalization of once taboo topics, it has become crucial for leaders and parents holding a biblical worldview to become equipped with meaningful, Scripturally accurate and grace-filled answers.

But believers need help more than answers. Millions are struggling. If I were a betting woman, I would wager that most people struggling with moral issues at church know precisely what the Bible says about them. The issue is not a lack of knowledge of the biblical answer. It is the scarcity of tangible help.

The matter becomes even more severe for the youth raised in church once they start college. Undeniably, many start adulthood bombarded with information contrary to what they learned in Sunday school. From social media to college professors to the press, everything points them to a worldview based on individual “truths” instead of God’s truth.

I remember waiting for the question from my first child: “Where do babies come from?” And only a decade ago, the questions I faced far surpassed that innocent, basic inquiry to introduce the sex talk. I cannot imagine the questions parents of young children face today, only one decade later.

Nowadays, my college children face more complex challenges, including opposing beliefs and intolerance toward their biblical worldview. But many years ago, we chose to keep the door open for uncomfortable arguments and taught them to know God’s word and gain knowledge for themselves. Thankfully, they learned to extend grace to those of opposing beliefs without compromising what they believe to be true.

Mike Novotny’s new book “Taboo: Topics Christians Should Be Talking About But Don’t” is a good resource for parents and church leaders looking to offer tangible, biblical insights into challenging topics.

From anxiety, depression and suicide to transgenderism, pornography and abortion, to name a few, the book serves as an invaluable resource for Christians seeking to navigate their personal challenges and foster meaningful change in their lives. Moreover, for parents and church leaders who understand the pressing need to address issues but feel unequipped from a worldview point of view, the book offers real-life clarity and help without compromising a biblical viewpoint.

As the challenges of modern society continue to grow, it becomes increasingly vital for the church to address the issues that are too often ignored. It is unacceptable to be ill-equipped against ideas contrary to what we know to be true and expect the people God entrusts us with to overcome their deep struggles alone.

The church cannot put its head in the sand any longer. The challenge is given to leaders and parents to step up, get equipped and stretch their hand to believers who are hurting silently.

If they think we judge them, they will recoil. If they find us without answers, they will find them somewhere else. I shudder to think that those entrusted to me might find me too legalistic to listen to opposing views in grace or clueless on how to guide them to God’s truth in love.

Patricia Holbrook is a columnist, author, podcaster and international speaker. Visit her new website: www.PatriciaHolbrook.com. For speaking engagements and comments, email patricia@PatriciaHolbrook.com.

Listen to the interview with Mike — God-Sized Stories with Patricia Holbrook — on podcast platforms or YouTube. Find “Taboo” anywhere books are sold.