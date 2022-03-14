The Best and Worst Foods for Combating Belly Bloating.Bloating is a common issue that’s typically caused by constipation and excess gas. In some cases, bloating can be a more serious issue like irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), celiac disease, cancer and more. .Eating more cucumbers, bananas, yogurt and fennel-can aid in releasing water retention and cause movement in the GI tract. .When thinking about foods that cause belly fat, dairy and processed foods are high on the list.But, there are many foods that are healthy for us-and still cause belly bloating like...Apples, onions, garlic, rye, barley and brussels sprouts. All of which cause not only bloating but gas and sometimes constipation. .Listening to your body and how it reacts to certain foods will also let you know what to enjoy, avoid and take in moderation