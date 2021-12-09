What you should know about testing for COVID-19 at home

“At-home testing is, of course, becoming more common as more testing options for individuals at their home become available. The omicron variant should be detected by rapid antigen tests and other tests — at least that’s what the current data are telling us,” Binnicker said.

Self-testing kits, many of which are antigen tests, are not failproof, and it is possible for a test to give a negative result in some people who have COVID-19 infection.

“The lab-based PCR tests are more sensitive. They’re able to give us a broader window of infection because they can detect lower amounts of the virus,” Binnicker said. “Yes, the at-home tests are an option, but I’m recommending that those be used in closer proximity to a gathering and also that they shouldn’t be used in isolation as a sole way of mitigating risk.”

He added the tests really should be used in combination with masking and distancing, if possible. And, be mindful of when you are going to self-administer the test.

“If you’re going to be performing an at-home test, try to do that the day of the event, because that’s going to give you the best information of whether someone has high amounts of the virus in their system at that time,” Binnicker said.

The omicron variant reinforces the importance of COVID-19 vaccination.

“The emergence of this new variant continues to reinforce the importance of a few protective and precautionary measures that we’ve been following for 20 months; first and foremost, the importance of vaccination. And for those who have completed their vaccination to get a booster. If we can build up our walls of defense as high as possible and have levels of antibodies and levels of immunity within the general population, the chance of a virus taking off like wildfire is significantly decreased,” he said.

For more content like this, sign up for the Pulse newsletter here.