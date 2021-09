Jennifer Dowdy had just turned 16 when the planes flew into the twin towers of the World Trade Center.She and her classmates watched on television as the events of that day unfolded.Feeling helpless and wanting to do more, Dowdy decided she no longer wanted to go into the business world."I wanted to save others from hurt and suffering,” she told her local newspaper.In the 20 years since Sept. 11, Dowdy has saved lives as a nurse