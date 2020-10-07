Take flight with birds of prey at Callaway Gardens this month

Explore Experiencing outdoor adventures in the face of a pandemic

If that’s not enough raptor action for you, Callaway offers the Adopt-A-Raptor program.

“Adopting a resident raptor is a fun way to support our Birds of Prey program," the program description reads. "Our Adopt-A-Raptor initiative enables you to help support the feeding, training, housing, husbandry, and medical care for one of our resident raptors. These symbolic adoptions are an exciting way for your family, business, organization, or class to participate in wildlife stewardship while creating a personal connection with one of nature’s unique creatures. Adoptions also make unique gifts. Adoption levels range from $25 to $1,000.”

Among the raptors guests can support — some of which have been at Callaway Gardens as early as 2004 — are Hershel the Eastern Screech Owl, Dauset the Broad-Winged Hawk and Wilson the Turkey Vulture. Fowls in the Birds of Prey show and Adopt-A-Raptor program can’t be released into the wild due to injury or imprinting on humans.

Birds of Prey

11:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. Saturday – Sunday, Raptor Encounter 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Monday – Friday in October

Callaway Resort & Gardens Discovery Amphitheater

17800 US Hwy. 27

Pine Mountain

Free with admission to Callaway Gardens