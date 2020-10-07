Take flight with birds of prey at Callaway Gardens this month

If you’re seeking the thrill of a high-flying outdoors event without having to leave your seat, Callaway Gardens' Birds of Prey show might be what you’re looking for.
The long-running family-friendly program, which is just over an hour south of Atlanta, continues this week with the next Raptor Encounter event occurring Thursday, Oct. 8.
“Join us at a Raptor Encounter program to learn more about the incredible world of wild raptors!” reads the event description. “Meet one of our Raptor Specialists along with one of our education ambassador birds of prey Monday – Friday at 11:00 AM & 1:00 PM to learn more and participate in discussion about these amazing birds!”
Other show times are 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday – Sunday and are all held at the Discovery Amphitheater outdoor classroom, delivering “an exciting and inspiring learning experience." Birds of Prey shows are free with admission to the Pine Mountain resort.
At each show, birds including the hawks, owls and vultures appear. Raptor experts explain how human actions affect the fowls’ well being as birds swoop above attendees’ heads before landing on the experts’ gloved arms for a closer look from the audience.
If that’s not enough raptor action for you, Callaway offers the Adopt-A-Raptor program.
“Adopting a resident raptor is a fun way to support our Birds of Prey program," the program description reads. "Our Adopt-A-Raptor initiative enables you to help support the feeding, training, housing, husbandry, and medical care for one of our resident raptors. These symbolic adoptions are an exciting way for your family, business, organization, or class to participate in wildlife stewardship while creating a personal connection with one of nature’s unique creatures. Adoptions also make unique gifts. Adoption levels range from $25 to $1,000.”
Among the raptors guests can support — some of which have been at Callaway Gardens as early as 2004 — are Hershel the Eastern Screech Owl, Dauset the Broad-Winged Hawk and Wilson the Turkey Vulture. Fowls in the Birds of Prey show and Adopt-A-Raptor program can’t be released into the wild due to injury or imprinting on humans.
11:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. Saturday – Sunday, Raptor Encounter 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Monday – Friday in October
Callaway Resort & Gardens Discovery Amphitheater
17800 US Hwy. 27
Pine Mountain
Free with admission to Callaway Gardens