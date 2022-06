Combined Shape Caption

Surprising facts about the human eye.80% of our perception comes through the senses of sight. .Only 1/6 of the eye is exposed to the human world. .Eye scratches heal within 48 hours unless there's an infection.20/20 vision isn't actually perfect vision - it's considered normal - as the average person sees from 20 feet away.The eyes have over 2,000,000 working parts.On average we blink 5.2 million times a year.The eyes contain 256 unique traits - which is why retina security scans are very secure