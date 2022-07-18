Summer food items to enjoy at your favorite fast food restaraunt

Combined Shape Caption

Summer food items to enjoy at your favorite fast food restaurant.As summer brings the heat, there's no reason for you to not take advantage of "cooling down.".Here are four must have grabs from some of the most visited restaurants of the summer.Boston Market - new rotisserie chicken nuggets.Wendy's - Summer salad and strawberry shake (for a limited time).Chil-fil-A - peach shake (for a limited time). .McDonald's - Minute Made slushie