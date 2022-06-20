Combined Shape Caption

Study suggests , workout intensity , could affect appetite control.A new study published in Nature attempts to determine how some workouts can help people control how much they eat.The New York Times reports that a team of international scientists suggest a single molecule produced while exercising can blunt hunger.More of those molecules are produced after strenuous workouts than in light or moderate workouts.The molecule, named lac-phe by scientists, is a mix of lactate and the amino acid phenylalanine. .The results are fascinating and add a new dimension to our thinking about exercise and body-weight regulation, Richard Palmiter, professor of biochemistry at the University of Washington in Seattle, via the New York Times.We always knew that our current menu of molecules that appear to regulate appetite and food intake, such as leptin, ghrelin, etc., was incomplete and this new metabolite/signaling molecule is a potentially important addition to that list, Barry Braun, executive director of the Human Performance Clinical Research Lab at Colorado State University in Fort Collins, via the New York Times.NYT points out the study does not determine how lac-phe might interact with brain cells or how long its effect lingers. .Jonathan Z. Long, a professor of pathology at Stanford University School of Medicine and senior author of the new study, suggests the findings make evolutionary sense.If you're sprinting from a rhino or some other threat, the autonomic nervous system yells at the brain to shut down digestion and any other unneeded processes, Jonathan Z. Long, a professor of pathology at Stanford University School of Medicine and senior author of the new study, via The New York Times.According to Long, the findings suggest that "intensity matters" for exercise and appetite control