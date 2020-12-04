Sometimes tough love is the best gift

The prophet was a member of a priestly family and, though confined to Babylonia, he had a relatively free life there, even living in a house of his own.

He could have chosen the easy road and performed his priestly duties, turned a blind eye to rebellion and “tickled” the Jews’ ears with uplifting messages of glory and grace. But God made it clear that the prophet would be held responsible for the people’s demise if he did not speak up. And so Ezekiel accepted his calling and told the truth, however unpopular it might be. His name means “God strengthens,” and he certainly lived up to it. He relied on God to give him strong faith and a steady heart to fulfill his challenging mission.

We live in an age of moral and religious relativism, perhaps only rival to ancient Rome. It is the empire of “iron and clay” as described in the prophet Daniel’s interpretation of King Nebuchadnezzar’s dream of a statue representing four future empires. Iron depicts military strength and clay characterizes an immoral, fragile society. Indeed, it is a perfect representation of our world today.

As it was during Ezekiel’s ministry, this is also a time when leaders who speak out against sin are often ridiculed or persecuted. The “God is love” mantra threatens to erase the truth that God is also righteousness and holiness and that Scriptures carefully and undeniably describe his moral compass, from Genesis to Revelations.

Parents who do not correct their children may think that they feel loved by their complacency, but that could not be further from the truth. As pediatrician and best-selling author Dr. Meg Meeker says in one of her publications: “When rules and boundaries are set with respect and love, kids will feel safe and loved.”

It is because God loves that he corrects and guides. The intentional design of his law is not to restrict, but rather, to protect. Just as good parents discipline or rebuke their rebellious children, he loves us too much to overlook our sin and turn his face from our wayward hearts.

It takes strength of character and courage to stand for our beliefs in this society, just as much as it sometimes hurts to correct our children. But just as Ezekiel bravely fulfilled the mission God gave him, may we dare to take a stand against popularity and ease, lest our omission and fear of losing people’s approval bear a price too high to pay.

May we dare to be parents, teachers, preachers, men and women who vow to be like watchmen on the wall, sounding the alarm at the sight of the forthcoming danger to those we love and serve. Because sometimes, tough love is indeed the best gift.

