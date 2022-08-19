Sometimes simplest prayer can work wonders

His next statement might discourage a person of lesser faith: “It is not good to take the food of the children and throw it to the dogs.” He softens the blow by using the word for “pet dog,” which has an affectionate ring. And although Matthew doesn’t give us this detail, I imagine her smiling at Christ, as she comes back with a clever rejoinder: “Please, Lord, even the dogs eat the scraps that fall from the table of their masters.”

What’s the lesson here? For one, this woman desperately wants her daughter to be healed, and is willing to humble herself. She will go under the table, she will take the scraps, as long as her daughter is healed! A haughty person might have walked away in a huff at the mention of dogs, but nothing will dissuade her.

Second, she is persistent and steadfast in her prayer, which reminds us to persevere. There may be times when we feel like God has bigger fish to fry and has stuffed our prayers into his in-box.

We may think he’s listening to people who know the “right” way to pray, but this story reveals how simple a prayer can be: “Lord, help me!” She receives the ultimate compliment, when Jesus rewards her persistence by saying, “O woman, great is your faith!”

In “Confidence in God,” Daniel Considine describes the simplicity of prayer: “If you find life difficult, tell him so; hard to be good, tell Him so. You are suffering, or at any rate you cannot pray — you regret it — tell God so, that is prayer.”

The Canaanite woman is the picture of humility, unselfishness and motherly love. She’s not asking anything for herself, only for her daughter — and the story ends on a happy note, when her daughter is healed.

Although she’s not named, countless people have read about this woman down through the ages, and, like Jesus, have marveled at her vibrant, unwavering faith.

