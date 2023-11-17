Social media reacts to Andre 3000′s new album

Listeners share praise, confusion and appreciation for the OutKast legend’s latest project.

Credit: File photo

Credit: File photo

Life
By
15 minutes ago

Andre 3000′s first full-length project in over 17 years is here, and so are the outpouring of reviews on social media. The album, “New Blue Sun,” clocks in at 87 minutes, and is comprised of eight songs — all instrumental. No bars, no hooks, just one of the hip-hop’s greatest lyricist expressing himself via woodwinds and digital flutes. Oh, and only one of the songs is less than 10 minutes in length.

ExploreAndre 3000 to release debut solo album

So, not even 24 hours after its release, how are listeners reacting?

Well, some audiences are all for Andre, the flautist.

A lot of listeners are praising the meditative qualities of the album.

Of course, not everyone is a fan.

Some folks went with a visual representation of the album.

Yes, there are jokes, memes and comedic takes aplenty.

Before “New Blue Sun” dropped at midnight, Andre 3000 announced there will be cinematic listening experiences at theaters in Atlanta, New York City and Los Angeles. Tickets for the Atlanta and New York City dates are sold out.

About the Author

Follow Gavin Godfrey on twitter

Gavin Godfrey writes about diversity and culture for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He's an award-winning writer and editor from Atlanta whose covered everything from OutKast to the water boys. Before joining the AJC, Gavin worked for Capital B Atlanta, CNN, and Creative Loafing.

