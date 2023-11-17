Social media reacts to Andre 3000′s new album

Andre 3000′s first full-length project in over 17 years is here, and so are the outpouring of reviews on social media. The album, “New Blue Sun,” clocks in at 87 minutes, and is comprised of eight songs — all instrumental. No bars, no hooks, just one of the hip-hop’s greatest lyricist expressing himself via woodwinds and digital flutes. Oh, and only one of the songs is less than 10 minutes in length.

So, not even 24 hours after its release, how are listeners reacting?

Well, some audiences are all for Andre, the flautist.