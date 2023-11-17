Social media reacts to Andre 3000′s new album

Andre 3000′s first full-length project in over 17 years is here, and so are the outpouring of reviews on social media. The album, “New Blue Sun,” clocks in at 87 minutes, and is comprised of eight songs — all instrumental. No bars, no hooks, just one of the hip-hop’s greatest lyricist expressing himself via woodwinds and digital flutes. Oh, and only one of the songs is less than 10 minutes in length.
So, not even 24 hours after its release, how are listeners reacting?
Well, some audiences are all for Andre, the flautist.
Waking up and bumping an “all flute album” is not how I expected today to go but here we are… Welcome back #Andre3000. Good to have your presence on record in any way we can get it. pic.twitter.com/vj3CBE0XyH— Wrekonize (@Wrekonize) November 17, 2023
Andre 3000 dropped for people like me who drive in silence on the road. This is a masterpiece, the chords, frequencies, melodies.— Michard (@OA8TRIP) November 17, 2023
*chefs kiss*
A lot of listeners are praising the meditative qualities of the album.
I’m listening to 3000’s new blue sun at the house I’m so relaxed I’m asleep while I’m typing this . And there’s a listening experience tonight . This is amazing. They better bring neck pillows. pic.twitter.com/RENyEarAWZ— Ryan Cameron (@ryancameron) November 17, 2023
Not gonna hold you, that Andre 3000 album is something. It sounds like a combination of the white noise playlist on Apple Music and the music they play in the spa. Considering I play that to go to sleep at night, the album will get played.— Tiffani-Dawn (@Tiffani_Sykes) November 17, 2023
What I love most about the new Andre 3000 is sooo many Hip-Hop purists will be listening to experimental jazz for the first time. Assuming many won’t enjoy, but hopefully it’s a new avenue for people to broaden their range #Andre3000 #NewBlueSun pic.twitter.com/EmE3EYbWTt— Joe Watson (@JoeTwoDogs) November 17, 2023
Of course, not everyone is a fan.
“You listening to that Andre 3000 album”?— Rod Romero TV (@RodRomeroTV) November 17, 2023
Fans:
pic.twitter.com/l5hJJxkJ4T
This Andre 3000 album must be how our parents felt when Stevie Wonder released "The Secret Life of Plants". Just keep asking "wtf is this?"— Jordan (@kissmygritsson) November 17, 2023
Respect to Andre 3000 & his artistic vision.— Mario the Poet (@poetrybymario) November 17, 2023
Won't be mad if #NewBlueSun ushers in a new wave resurgence. It's different not a waste of time but it was Whirlpool/Wellness center music.
Super Background & Non-invasive. Not enough DRUMS for me I'll pass...respectuflly. pic.twitter.com/hYrefwjOcW
Some folks went with a visual representation of the album.
2 mins into this André 3000 project feelin like pic.twitter.com/qhPaBZfkTC— boyega (@bxyega) November 17, 2023
Yes, there are jokes, memes and comedic takes aplenty.
This André 3000 album gon go so crazy as the soundtrack on the next Pokémon game.— Deante’ Hitchcock (@DeanteVH) November 17, 2023
Me after listening to the #Andre3000 album pic.twitter.com/dzpf7ZQNiZ— J.R. Bang (@jrbang) November 14, 2023
She walked so André 3000 could run. pic.twitter.com/5McA5Digdb— Jessica Benson (@jessbensontv) November 17, 2023
I hope everyone's spotify algorithms get cooked throwing in these flute tracks into their Outkast/Andre3000 playlists— Helix (@Etherios) November 17, 2023
Before “New Blue Sun” dropped at midnight, Andre 3000 announced there will be cinematic listening experiences at theaters in Atlanta, New York City and Los Angeles. Tickets for the Atlanta and New York City dates are sold out.
