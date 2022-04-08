Social Media Influencer Who Can’t Smile Signs With Modeling Agency.Tayla Clement 24, from New Zealand is known for her gorgeous bathing suit options, sun kissed skin and her inability to smile.Clement has a rare disorder called Moebius Syndrome that affects 1 in 4,000,000 people. .Moebius Syndrome is a rare neurological condition that primarily affects the muscles controlling facial expressions and eye movement. .She signed with Zebedee Talent Agency.Who represents people with disabilities, visible differences, alternative appearances and LGBTQIA talent