Six components of effective prayers

Surprisingly, Jehoshaphat did not summon his war council or prepare for battle when he heard about the impending destruction. Instead, Scriptures say that “(he) resolved to inquire of the Lord, and proclaimed a fast for all Judah.”

In the following verses, Jehoshaphat spells out a prayer that should serve as a model for everyone facing a giant. His prayer contains four elements that will anchor one’s heart when enemies or challenges threaten to steal our peace and shake our faith.

King Jehoshaphat started by magnifying God and declaring his greatness, acknowledging the unlimited power available to his children: “Lord, (…) are you not the God who is in heaven? You rule over all the kingdoms of the nations. Power and might are in your hand, and no one can withstand you.”

Secondly, Jehoshaphat recounted how God had promised the land to his people and gave them victory over powerful enemies in the past. To the listening crowd, their minds would remember God’s protection against Pharaoh, his presence and provision in the wilderness, and his deliverance in Jericho when a simple march of faithful believers brought down the mighty city’s walls.

Thirdly, the king boldly declared that God was the only one who could save them — the people would cry out in faith, knowing their God was listening.

Jehoshaphat then declared Judah’s hopelessness without God, boldly asked for his favor, and affirmed his total dependence upon God: “Our God, will you not judge them? For we have no power to face this vast army that is attacking us. We do not know what to do, but our eyes are on you.”

God’s answer to his earnest prayer was immediate. The Spirit of the Lord came upon a Levite named Jahaziel who delivered God’s message: “Do not fear or be dismayed because of this great multitude, for the battle is not yours but God’s.”

Immediately after hearing God’s answer through Jahaziel, the king knew that his prayer was answered. He had no doubt. He promptly bowed down and worshipped God, thanking him for a victory he could not yet see.

Recognition of God’s inexhaustible power. Remembrance of his faithfulness in the past. Declaration of complete dependence and trust in his love and grace. Recognition that we are hopeless in our situation, followed by bold, daring requests. And finally, the affirmation of our belief in the victory. That’s the recipe for effective prayers.

Jehoshaphat’s example reminds me to make my prayers more than just vain repetitions, to frame my heart to worship while praying, all the while trusting his unlimited power and unfailing love.

Yes. Such prayers pierce God’s heart and move him to fight the battles for his beloved children. And if the almighty God of the universe is for us, who or what will stand against us?

Patricia Holbrook is a columnist, author, blogger, podcaster and international speaker. Visit her website www.soaringwithHim.com. Subscribe to her podcast and YouTube channel for all interviews. For speaking engagements and comments, email pholbrook@soaringwithhim.com