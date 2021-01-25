Singer Trey Songz arrested at AFC Championship game

Singer Trey Songz was arrested Sunday after an alleged altercation with police at the AFC Championship game in Kansas City, Missouri.
TMZ reported Songz, whose real name is Tremaine Aldon Neverson, was arrested for “trespassing, resisting arrest — both misdemeanors — and for assaulting a police officer ... a low-grade felony. We’re told he’s on a 24-hour hold, and will likely be released Monday night.”
A witness told TMZ that during the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills at Arrowhead Stadium, some fans a few rows behind Songz began to heckle him. He asked them to “chill out.”
“We’re told the officer approached Trey, and without warning, went after him. The witness says Trey was totally caught off guard when the officer got physical and started to defend himself,” TMZ reported. “You can hear fans throughout the video shout at the officer, telling him to get off Songz until additional officers arrived. Fans were yelling for the officer to be arrested. Once backup got there, they were able to separate Trey and the cop ... and they put Trey in handcuffs.”
Video allegedly from the altercation shows Songz and the officer struggling, with Songz hitting the officer and getting him in a headlock. The officer then pins Songz to a seat and more officers arrive.