Singer Trey Songz arrested at AFC Championship game

“We’re told the officer approached Trey, and without warning, went after him. The witness says Trey was totally caught off guard when the officer got physical and started to defend himself,” TMZ reported. “You can hear fans throughout the video shout at the officer, telling him to get off Songz until additional officers arrived. Fans were yelling for the officer to be arrested. Once backup got there, they were able to separate Trey and the cop ... and they put Trey in handcuffs.”

Video allegedly from the altercation shows Songz and the officer struggling, with Songz hitting the officer and getting him in a headlock. The officer then pins Songz to a seat and more officers arrive.