Singer Trey Songz arrested at AFC Championship game

Trey Songz Hosts, 500-Person Indoor Concert, Amid COVID-19 Pandemic.On Saturday night, Trey Songz hostedan indoor “Champagne Saturdays”event at a nightclub in Ohio. .The nightclub, Aftermath, promotedthe event on social media days before, writing, “Trey Songz Will beat the ALL NEW Aftermath!!!”.Approximately 500 people werepacked inside the 15,000-square-footestablishment to attend Songz’s concert. .Ohio Investigative Unit (OIU) agents arrived at the establishment and immediately issued citations. .Authorities reportedly observed “egregious violations of healthorders” including no social distancing or face masks.Agents observed patrons standing, walkingfreely and sharing alcoholic beveragesdirectly from the same bottle as theywere passed between groups, OIU, via statement.The club was cited for improper conductand disorderly activities and faces possiblerevocation of its liquor license.Songz has not yet responded publicly tothe incident or requests for comment. .The singer-songwriter tested positive for COVID-19 inOctober and promised to take the virus “seriously.”.At the time, he also revealed that hisgrandfather had died earlier in the year ofsuspected COVID-19 complications

Celebrity Buzz | 42 minutes ago
By Nancy Clanton, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Singer Trey Songz was arrested Sunday after an alleged altercation with police at the AFC Championship game in Kansas City, Missouri.

TMZ reported Songz, whose real name is Tremaine Aldon Neverson, was arrested for “trespassing, resisting arrest — both misdemeanors — and for assaulting a police officer ... a low-grade felony. We’re told he’s on a 24-hour hold, and will likely be released Monday night.”

A witness told TMZ that during the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills at Arrowhead Stadium, some fans a few rows behind Songz began to heckle him. He asked them to “chill out.”

“We’re told the officer approached Trey, and without warning, went after him. The witness says Trey was totally caught off guard when the officer got physical and started to defend himself,” TMZ reported. “You can hear fans throughout the video shout at the officer, telling him to get off Songz until additional officers arrived. Fans were yelling for the officer to be arrested. Once backup got there, they were able to separate Trey and the cop ... and they put Trey in handcuffs.”

Video allegedly from the altercation shows Songz and the officer struggling, with Songz hitting the officer and getting him in a headlock. The officer then pins Songz to a seat and more officers arrive.

