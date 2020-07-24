Shelter dogs put smiles on faces of quarantined seniors in Brookhaven

Lifeline Animal Project volunteers decided to change that for quarantined seniors at the PruittHealth facility in Brookhaven.

When the residents looked out their windows earlier this week, they saw more than trees. The faces of Aspen, Big Hank and Melissa surprised them. “The rescues, two of whom are still in need of a forever home, were boosted up to peer into residents’ rooms for a friendly hello,” Fox 5 News reported.