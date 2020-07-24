Shelter dogs put smiles on faces of quarantined seniors in Brookhaven

During the coronavirus pandemic, the residents at PruittHealth have had to avoid social interactions to protect themselves. When you’re forced to watch the world only through your window, the view can get boring sometimes.
Lifeline Animal Project volunteers decided to change that for quarantined seniors at the PruittHealth facility in Brookhaven.
When the residents looked out their windows earlier this week, they saw more than trees. The faces of Aspen, Big Hank and Melissa surprised them. “The rescues, two of whom are still in need of a forever home, were boosted up to peer into residents’ rooms for a friendly hello,” Fox 5 News reported.
“I’m a dog lover, and I have three at home, and I miss them a lot,” Renae Sosebee, who has been at PruittHealth Brookhaven since last year, told FOX 5. “So it was good to see (the rescue dogs), it made me feel good. I miss that companionship.”
Lorrie Woebekking told the news station she hopes to make the visits a regular thing.
“We’re in healthcare because we care,” she said. “The residents here, they drive me, they’re what get me up every single day coming into work. Dealing with all of the protocols and everything that’s going on, it’s really important to me to make sure that they’re happy.”
