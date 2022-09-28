ajc logo
X

Shania Twain celebrates the ‘80s in her new music video

Life
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
39 minutes ago
Country’s Canadian sweetheart is back with an ode to the 1980s

When Shania Twains says “Let’s go girls,” we know to grab our boots, shorts and lipstick. In her new released video, the ‘90s country icon proves she’s still got it.

The “Man! I feel Like a Woman” singer released a new song and video called “Waking Up Dreaming,” featuring the songstress in an ‘80s-themed daydream.

ExploreRihanna tapped for 2023 Super Bowl halftime show

With giant eye lashes and purple sparkly pants, Twain, 57, takes the audience on a photoshoot, to the club and to her own concert. The song is all about staying in the moment and living life to the fullest, with as lyrics like “No, we won’t stop at the ceiling, so let’s keep waking up dreaming.”

In July, Twain released a documentary on Netflix titled “Not Just a Girl,” where she shares what when wrong with her career and and how she’s fought her way back to the spotlight. Netflix says the documentary showcases how Twain transcends genres and borders amid triumphs and setbacks.

Twain reveals in the film that she lost her voice due to Lyme Disease, and that she struggled with the death of her parents. She’s also suffered from frequent blackouts.

“I was having these very, very millisecond blackouts, but regularly every minute, or every 30 seconds,” said Twain in the documentary.

ExploreMegan Thee Stallion launches website with mental health resources

Twain’s last new music was released in 2017. This new song is the debut work from the legend’s partnership with Republic Nashville. In a release shared with TODAY, Twain expressed her excitement to be doing what she loves again.

“I couldn’t think of a better partner than Republic Nashville. I’m honored and excited to be the label’s first artist and lead the charge of this new and exciting chapter. In this respect, it feels like a new beginning all around, and I’m embracing it wholeheartedly,” said Twain.

About the Author

Follow Ebony Williams on twitter

Ebony Williams writes and produces stories about health, viral moments, lifestyle and entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. An Anchorage, Alaska native who moved to Atlanta from Los Angeles, she enjoys reading, finding a new fitness class, writing, trying new food trucks, live music and cooking in her free time.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Steve Schaefer / AJC

The Jolt: Georgia Democrat says she’s being ostracized by Abrams’ allies4h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

‘No need to panic,’ Gov. Kemp says ahead of Hurricane Ian
1h ago

Credit: Jess Rapfogel

Bradley’s Buzz: Tied at the top, the Braves await a weighty weekend
1h ago

Credit: Steven Senne

Alzheimer's drug shows promise in early results of study
6m ago

Credit: Steven Senne

Alzheimer's drug shows promise in early results of study
6m ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia’s Kemp takes aim for suburbs — with help from Virginia’s Youngkin
5h ago
The Latest

Game ideas and activities for your Halloween party
48m ago
OPINION: Male survivors of abuse need safe space to heal
5h ago
Learning to live with fear
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

More than 110 high school football games moved up because of hurricane
11h ago
Watch: Georgia Tech President Angel Cabrera speaks after firing football coach
22h ago
Warnings issued for coastal Georgia as Hurricane Ian moves toward Florida
19h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top