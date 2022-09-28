Shania Twain celebrates the ‘80s in her new music video

When Shania Twains says “Let’s go girls,” we know to grab our boots, shorts and lipstick. In her new released video, the ‘90s country icon proves she’s still got it.
The “Man! I feel Like a Woman” singer released a new song and video called “Waking Up Dreaming,” featuring the songstress in an ‘80s-themed daydream.
With giant eye lashes and purple sparkly pants, Twain, 57, takes the audience on a photoshoot, to the club and to her own concert. The song is all about staying in the moment and living life to the fullest, with as lyrics like “No, we won’t stop at the ceiling, so let’s keep waking up dreaming.”
In July, Twain released a documentary on Netflix titled “Not Just a Girl,” where she shares what when wrong with her career and and how she’s fought her way back to the spotlight. Netflix says the documentary showcases how Twain transcends genres and borders amid triumphs and setbacks.
Twain reveals in the film that she lost her voice due to Lyme Disease, and that she struggled with the death of her parents. She’s also suffered from frequent blackouts.
“I was having these very, very millisecond blackouts, but regularly every minute, or every 30 seconds,” said Twain in the documentary.
Twain’s last new music was released in 2017. This new song is the debut work from the legend’s partnership with Republic Nashville. In a release shared with TODAY, Twain expressed her excitement to be doing what she loves again.
“I couldn’t think of a better partner than Republic Nashville. I’m honored and excited to be the label’s first artist and lead the charge of this new and exciting chapter. In this respect, it feels like a new beginning all around, and I’m embracing it wholeheartedly,” said Twain.
