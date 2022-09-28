Shania Twain celebrates the ‘80s in her new music video

Twain reveals in the film that she lost her voice due to Lyme Disease, and that she struggled with the death of her parents. She’s also suffered from frequent blackouts.

“I was having these very, very millisecond blackouts, but regularly every minute, or every 30 seconds,” said Twain in the documentary.

Explore Megan Thee Stallion launches website with mental health resources

Twain’s last new music was released in 2017. This new song is the debut work from the legend’s partnership with Republic Nashville. In a release shared with TODAY, Twain expressed her excitement to be doing what she loves again.

“I couldn’t think of a better partner than Republic Nashville. I’m honored and excited to be the label’s first artist and lead the charge of this new and exciting chapter. In this respect, it feels like a new beginning all around, and I’m embracing it wholeheartedly,” said Twain.