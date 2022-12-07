Scots-Irish research guide subject of book

William J. Roulston, noted expert and frequent lecturer on Scots-Irish research, is the author of “Researching Scots-Irish Ancestors, the Essential Genealogical Guide to Early Modern Ulster, 1600-1800, Second Edition.” This book is 600 pages long and surely can help anyone with ancestors in Ulster/Northern Ireland.
Roulston was often a speaker at conferences over a decade ago, about the time the first edition was published. He dedicates the book to Dr. Brian Trainor who died in 2018 with whom he lectured.
There is no easy way to adequately give an analysis or review, so let’s just diagram the book. The text ends on page 246, so the remaining 350 pages are appendices and an index. They alone are worth the price, even if some information may be dated.
The first is “Records relating to parishes in Ulster” and covers one-by-one all the parishes in Ulster/Northern Ireland. It includes references to any publications for that parish.
Appendix 2 covers “Estate collections” county by county, estate by estate. Appendix 3 covers archives and libraries and their websites. Appendix 4 lists places, their parish, and their county, followed by maps of each county and where the parishes are located therein.
An index finishes off the book. If this is your subject of interest, this work by a noted expert should be worth having in your library. It is available for $34.95 from the Genealogical Publishing Company of Baltimore at genealogical.com or call 800-296-6687.
1921 Scotland Census released
The 1921 Census of Scotland has been released by the National Records of Scotland and is available on the ScotlandsPeople website, scotlandspeople.gov.uk. The 1921 census returns are now indexed and searchable, joining other census records starting with 1841 and every decade since. Once you register, you have access, not only to the censuses, but lots of other records digitized therein, such as church registers since 1553, some of the oldest records onsite.
Beyond 2022, Irish reclaiming the records
As mentioned before, the Beyond2022 Project was created in Ireland to build a database to make up for the loss of records in the 1922 explosion/fire in Dublin. This site, beyond2022.ie, is where to go to see how they are doing.
